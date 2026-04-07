ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Down 3.3% – What’s Next?

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $137.58 and last traded at $143.86. 6,893,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 6,901,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARM. HSBC upgraded shares of ARM from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. New Street Research upgraded shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ARM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.13.

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ARM Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $151.99 billion, a PE ratio of 191.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. ARM had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ARM

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 21,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $3,157,313.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 174,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,921,129.22. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Haas sold 7,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total transaction of $1,284,627.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 282,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,520,001.94. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,133 shares of company stock worth $8,288,586.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Amundi raised its stake in ARM by 24.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in ARM by 28.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in ARM by 9.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ARM by 202.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARM in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arm Limited (NASDAQ: ARM) is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm’s product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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