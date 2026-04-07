Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Holdings Raised by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,241 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,188 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.4% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $72,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in shares of Apple by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $134,554,000 after acquiring an additional 69,207 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 50,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apple Stock Up 1.1%
NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $258.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $288.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.15%.
More Apple News
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: MacBook Neo demand and Bank of America bullish thesis — BofA keeps a Buy rating and $320 price target, citing the MacBook Neo’s instant sellouts as a catalyst to expand Apple’s addressable PC market and upside to revenue. Apple MacBook Neo could expand market reach, says Bank of America
- Positive Sentiment: Big-investor backing and quality-story momentum — Coverage notes renewed institutional confidence (including mentions of Buffett and Ken Griffin), reinforcing Apple’s “quality tech” status and supporting investor demand in choppy markets. Here’s Why Warren Buffett and Ken Griffin Love Apple (AAPL)
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO Tim Cook stock sale disclosed — Tim Cook sold roughly $16.5M of Apple shares. The filing increases headline risk and can spur short-term noise, but context (routine diversification vs. signal of concern) will shape investor reaction. Apple (AAPL) Stock Holds Strong Despite CEO’s $16.5M Share Sale
- Neutral Sentiment: Legal fight with Epic escalates — Apple has filed to take parts of the Epic Games App Store dispute back to the U.S. Supreme Court; continued litigation raises liability and operating-risk headlines but no immediate earnings impact. Apple plans Supreme Court appeal in Epic Games App Store battle — again
- Neutral Sentiment: App-store compliance in China — Apple removed a high-profile app (Bitchat) from the China App Store at Beijing’s request, underscoring regulatory sensitivity in a key market; this is a reputational/regulatory access risk but not an immediate revenue hit. Apple Removes Jack Dorsey’s Bitchat From China App Store
- Negative Sentiment: Foldable iPhone engineering snags — Nikkei/Reuters report testing problems that could push mass-production and shipments back by months, creating the risk of missed launch/timing-driven revenue and margin upside tied to a new product category. Apple’s foldable iPhone encounters engineering snags, faces potential shipment delays, Nikkei Asia reports
- Negative Sentiment: China AI patent/regulatory setbacks — Apple temporarily pulled Apple Intelligence in China amid regulator pushback, and a China court ruling upholding key AI patents tied to a small rival raises potential infringement exposure and uncertainty for Apple’s AI rollout in its second-largest market. These items increase regulatory and legal execution risk for AI features and services in China. Apple China AI Setback Puts Regulatory Risk In Investor Focus Xiao-I (AIXI) jumps 166.9% as investors react to China top-court ruling upholding key AI patents in Apple dispute
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Apple from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.58.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 30,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,934,433.50. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Apple
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
Further Reading
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