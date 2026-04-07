Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, February 16th. SBG Securities lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

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Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

BUD stock opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $81.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.97 and its 200 day moving average is $66.73. The firm has a market cap of $139.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,248 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $81,151,000 after acquiring an additional 265,783 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world’s largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company’s operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev’s portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

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