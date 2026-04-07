Analysts Set Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Target Price at $342.05

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $342.1429.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Chubb from $355.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $350.00 target price on Chubb in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Chubb from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Chubb from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th.

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Chubb Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $326.65 on Tuesday. Chubb has a 12-month low of $264.10 and a 12-month high of $345.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.36. The company has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $1.19. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.36%.The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total transaction of $9,234,687.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,683.80. The trade was a 70.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 44,877 shares of company stock worth $14,885,226 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Chubb by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 34,249,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,689,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chubb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,045,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,852,000 after purchasing an additional 68,553 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Chubb by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,947,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,665,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,987 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,481,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,053,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,475,000 after purchasing an additional 427,512 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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