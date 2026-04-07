Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CVR Energy (CVI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI):

4/4/2026 – CVR Energy was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

3/27/2026 – CVR Energy was upgraded by Scotiabank to “strong sell”.

3/25/2026 – CVR Energy was upgraded by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from “underperform” to “market perform”.

3/21/2026 – CVR Energy was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

3/17/2026 – CVR Energy had its price target raised by Mizuho from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2026 – CVR Energy had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/21/2026 – CVR Energy was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

2/20/2026 – CVR Energy was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c)” to “sell (d)”.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

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Insider Transactions at CVR Energy

In other CVR Energy news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 275,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $5,888,006.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 71,201,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,432,143.75. This trade represents a 0.39% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 783,404 shares of company stock valued at $16,445,044 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVR Energy, Inc is an independent downstream energy company engaged primarily in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer production in the United States. Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy operates through two reportable segments—Petroleum Products and Nitrogen Fertilizers—leveraging its refining expertise and distribution network to serve both wholesale and retail markets across key regions in the U.S.

In its Petroleum Products segment, the company owns and operates the Coffeyville, Kansas refinery, which has the capability to process various grades of crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products.

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