Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 50059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Altiplano Metals Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.12.

Altiplano Metals Company Profile

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Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Chile. It explores for copper, silver, iron, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Farellon project and Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile. It also has an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Pastillas gold exploration project located within the prolific Maricunga belt, the Atacama region of Chile, as well as holds interest in the San Pedro Gold project located in central Nicaragua.

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