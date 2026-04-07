Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.67, but opened at $20.26. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $21.4860, with a volume of 3,067,892 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

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Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 16.5%

The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,173.53, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

In related news, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 36,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $655,602.16. Following the transaction, the president owned 1,058,813 shares in the company, valued at $18,889,223.92. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $3,799,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,832,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,797,051.51. The trade was a 5.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,094,997 shares of company stock worth $20,879,431. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare’s approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

Further Reading

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