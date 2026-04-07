AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $181.35 and last traded at $186.85. Approximately 629,734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,813,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVAV. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $391.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $486.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.78.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVAV

AeroVironment Stock Down 1.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.51.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $408.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.94 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 143.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total transaction of $88,921.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,638.30. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $42,504.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,340.88. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,854. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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