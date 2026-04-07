Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADYEY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Adyen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Adyen from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th.

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Adyen Stock Performance

About Adyen

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61.

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Adyen is a global payments technology company that provides an end-to-end platform for accepting and processing electronic payments across online, mobile and point-of-sale channels. Its core services include payment gateway and acquiring capabilities, fraud prevention and risk management, settlement and reconciliation, and tools for recurring and marketplace payments. The platform is designed to consolidate multiple payment functions into a single integration, enabling merchants to accept a wide range of local and international payment methods and currencies.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Amsterdam, Adyen was established by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff to simplify cross-border payments for international merchants.

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