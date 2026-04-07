Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s previous close.

AAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. National Bank Financial raised Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial raised Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.88.

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Advantage Energy Trading Down 0.3%

About Advantage Energy

Shares of AAV traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$10.23. 863,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,239. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.81 and a 1-year high of C$13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.40.

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Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.

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