Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Down 6.5% – Here’s Why

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.15 and last traded at $55.2450. 340,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,535,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

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Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.08). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 6.22%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 10.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

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Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company’s product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

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