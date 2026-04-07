Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) versus Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Critical Comparison

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) and Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Abercrombie & Fitch and Victoria’s Secret & Co.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abercrombie & Fitch $5.27 billion 0.83 $506.92 million $10.54 9.22 Victoria’s Secret & Co. $6.55 billion 0.59 $161.00 million $1.86 25.63

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Abercrombie & Fitch has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Victoria’s Secret & Co.. Abercrombie & Fitch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Victoria’s Secret & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

90.3% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Abercrombie & Fitch shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Abercrombie & Fitch has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Abercrombie & Fitch and Victoria’s Secret & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abercrombie & Fitch 0 5 8 0 2.62 Victoria’s Secret & Co. 0 6 6 1 2.62

Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus target price of $117.82, indicating a potential upside of 21.22%. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus target price of $60.20, indicating a potential upside of 26.27%. Given Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Victoria’s Secret & Co. is more favorable than Abercrombie & Fitch.

Profitability

This table compares Abercrombie & Fitch and Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abercrombie & Fitch 9.63% 36.36% 14.26% Victoria’s Secret & Co. 2.45% 33.55% 5.14%

Summary

Abercrombie & Fitch beats Victoria’s Secret & Co. on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

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Abercrombie & Fitch Co. engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The APAC segment includes operations in the Asia-Pacific region, including Asia and Oceania. The company was founded by David Abercrombie in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, OH.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

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Victoria’s Secret & Co. operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

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