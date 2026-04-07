AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,649 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,747,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,155,601,000 after acquiring an additional 448,554 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,004,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,426,000 after acquiring an additional 493,420 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 457.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646,424 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,508,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,675,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,363,000 after acquiring an additional 408,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

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AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $206.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.39. The company has a market cap of $365.35 billion, a PE ratio of 87.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.39 and a 1 year high of $244.81.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.22%.

Trending Headlines about AbbVie

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.15.

Read Our Latest Report on AbbVie

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

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