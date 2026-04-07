A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.1420, with a volume of 19461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATEN has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Loop Capital set a $25.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on A10 Networks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on A10 Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

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A10 Networks Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.09.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. A10 Networks had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 24.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. A10 Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $685,013.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 713,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,664,418.35. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 4,621.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 2,829.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc (NYSE: ATEN), headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company’s offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company’s core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

Further Reading

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