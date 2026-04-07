93,822 Shares in Vanguard Core Bond ETF $VCRB Bought by Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 93,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000. Vanguard Core Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 385,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,003,000 after acquiring an additional 55,188 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 129,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. AJ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. AJ Advisors LLC now owns 138,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 96,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,035,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,204,000 after purchasing an additional 256,841 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance

VCRB opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.09 and a 1 year high of $79.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.20.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2936 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity. VCRB was launched on Nov 29, 2023 and is issued by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report).

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