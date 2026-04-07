252,160 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 252,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,362,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Omnicom Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,863,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,107,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 73.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,652,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,553 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth about $515,145,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 28.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,370,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,824,000 after purchasing an additional 741,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on OMC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $87.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 155.07, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.89.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.35). Omnicom Group had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 38.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 653.06%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company’s primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

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