2,192 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Acquired by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 5,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 627.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, insider Ricky D. Hessling sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $406,851.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,058.64. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,473 shares of company stock worth $1,015,428 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $211.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $240.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $255.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.69 and its 200-day moving average is $194.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.34. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.99%.The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum’s operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

See Also

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