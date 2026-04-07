16,807 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Bought by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 21.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 73.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 54.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price objective on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.13.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $56.32 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $221.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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