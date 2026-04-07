13,815 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR Purchased by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 18.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,002,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,194 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,787,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110,668 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,254,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,514,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,373,694,000 after purchasing an additional 239,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,404,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,989 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE IR opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.33. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.67 and a 200-day moving average of $83.35.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.60%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.52%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 118,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $11,109,120.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,719,244.74. The trade was a 36.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Humphrey sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $412,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,969.70. This represents a 15.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 584,771 shares of company stock worth $54,976,547 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price target on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company’s products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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