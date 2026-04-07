10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) & HeartSciences (NASDAQ:HSCS) Head to Head Analysis

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) and HeartSciences (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares 10x Genomics and HeartSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10x Genomics -6.77% -6.89% -5.34% HeartSciences N/A -333.50% -140.18%

Volatility and Risk

10x Genomics has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeartSciences has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

84.7% of 10x Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of HeartSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of 10x Genomics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of HeartSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 10x Genomics and HeartSciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10x Genomics $642.82 million 4.29 -$43.54 million ($0.35) -61.67 HeartSciences $8,669.00 824.82 -$8.77 million ($4.94) -0.45

HeartSciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 10x Genomics. 10x Genomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HeartSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for 10x Genomics and HeartSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10x Genomics 2 10 5 0 2.18 HeartSciences 1 0 1 0 2.00

10x Genomics presently has a consensus target price of $18.89, indicating a potential downside of 12.47%. HeartSciences has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 256.35%. Given HeartSciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HeartSciences is more favorable than 10x Genomics.

Summary

10x Genomics beats HeartSciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 10x Genomics

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10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products. Its single cell solutions runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity and networks on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell gene expression flex; single cell immune profiling used to study the immune system; single cell Assay for Transposase Accessible Chromati (ATAC) solution to understand the epigenetic state; and single cell multiome ATAC + gene expression which enables simultaneous interrogation of both the RNA and chromatin accessibility, using ATAC in a single cell. The company also provides Visium platform which enables researchers to understand the spatial positions of biological analytes within tissues at high resolution; and Xenium platform for in situ analysis. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10x Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About HeartSciences

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Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

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