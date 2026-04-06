Zcash (ZEC) Price Tops $256.17

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $256.17 or 0.00367340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $4.26 billion and $309.43 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007624 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001446 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,614,935 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.