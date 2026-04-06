Yarbrough Capital LLC Has $332.18 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Yarbrough Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,731 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 10.3% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $332,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $416,217,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 22,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,666,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $405,131,000 after purchasing an additional 60,831 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $295.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $349.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.92, for a total transaction of $9,877,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,818,524 shares in the company, valued at $856,605,814.08. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,279.15. The trade was a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,101,844 shares of company stock valued at $115,147,751 over the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial set a $385.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Arete Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.33.

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Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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