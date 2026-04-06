Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 6,659 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Y.D. More Investments Ltd trimmed its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kampmann Melissa S. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 11,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,319 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Oracle by 16.6% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $146.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.19 and its 200 day moving average is $205.90. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $420.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 35.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oracle

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.