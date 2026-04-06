XYO Self Reported Market Cap Hits $50.57 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $50.57 million and $8.09 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001773 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00009360 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00004622 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000071 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,655,185,228 tokens. The official message board for XYO is xyo.network/blog. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938.01129856 with 13,725,424,176.79855099 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00361737 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $5,309,220.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

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