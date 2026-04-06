WINkLink (WIN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.72 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, WINkLink has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One WINkLink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $19.17 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WINkLink alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,899.33 or 1.00232100 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink was first traded on July 28th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,854,154 tokens. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,854,154.286054. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00001915 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $4,358,209.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.