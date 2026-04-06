Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Qualcomm (QCOM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) recently:

3/30/2026 – Qualcomm is now covered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2026 – Qualcomm had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

3/26/2026 – Qualcomm had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down from $175.00.

3/16/2026 – Qualcomm had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Seaport Research Partners. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2026 – Qualcomm is now covered by Bank of America Corporation. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2026 – Qualcomm was upgraded by Loop Capital from “hold” to “buy”. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2026 – Qualcomm was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from “underweight” to “equal weight”. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock, up from $135.00.

2/11/2026 – Qualcomm was downgraded by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. from “outperform” to “neutral”. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Qualcomm is now covered by Morgan Stanley. They set an “underweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Qualcomm was upgraded by DZ Bank AG to “strong-buy”.

2/6/2026 – Qualcomm had its price target lowered by Argus from $205.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Qualcomm had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $180.00 to $150.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Qualcomm had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Qualcomm was given a new $177.00 price target by Robert W. Baird.

2/5/2026 – Qualcomm had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $190.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Qualcomm had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $135.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Qualcomm was downgraded by Susquehanna from “positive” to “neutral”. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Qualcomm had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Qualcomm had its price target lowered by Evercore Inc from $157.00 to $134.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Qualcomm had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $160.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Qualcomm had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $225.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Qualcomm was downgraded by Bank of America Corporation from “buy” to “neutral”. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

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Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total transaction of $458,787.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,202.35. This represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,841. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,618 shares of company stock worth $907,855. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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