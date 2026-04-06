Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 27,781 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc $EMO

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,781 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMO. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $7,085,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $5,844,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $696,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 650,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter.

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ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.0%

EMO stock opened at $51.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.59. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $54.90.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%.

(Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE: EMO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a combination of current distribution income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily targets equities and equity-related securities of companies in the energy midstream sector, including entities involved in the gathering, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids.

EMO’s portfolio typically includes common stocks, convertible securities and interests in master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other energy infrastructure partnerships.

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