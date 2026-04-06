Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $601,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, Director Darron K. Ash bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $256.62 per share, with a total value of $76,986.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,396.10. This represents a 35.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.02, for a total value of $158,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,449. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $302.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $333.00 to $307.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CSW Industrials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSW Industrials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSW

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $262.80 on Monday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $230.45 and a one year high of $338.90. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.01.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.51). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 12.64%.The firm had revenue of $232.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

CSW Industrials Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company’s offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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