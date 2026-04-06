Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 23,805 Shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF $RAAX

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Real Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) by 290.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,805 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.42% of VanEck Real Assets ETF worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Real Assets ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in VanEck Real Assets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Avalon Capital Management increased its position in VanEck Real Assets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter.

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VanEck Real Assets ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Real Assets ETF stock opened at $41.17 on Monday. VanEck Real Assets ETF has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $727.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.06.

VanEck Real Assets ETF Profile

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents. RAAX was launched on Apr 9, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

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