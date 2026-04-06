Wanchain Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $13.70 million and $1.43 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0689 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00013547 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000129 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000660 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,898,008 coins and its circulating supply is 198,898,111 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official message board is medium.com/wanchain-foundation. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. Telegram, Facebook, GitHub, RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

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