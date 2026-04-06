Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5,835.3% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,750,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,761,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,189,000 after buying an additional 3,650,650 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,543,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,113,000 after buying an additional 3,432,439 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,619,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,108,000 after buying an additional 3,322,064 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 5,495,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,881,000 after buying an additional 1,737,909 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $59.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.01. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $58.42 and a 1 year high of $60.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.1959 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

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