Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Has $43.29 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,614 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 9.3% of Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $43,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTI. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 41,083,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 164.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,216,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,098,000 after buying an additional 11,328,620 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,316,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,379,000 after buying an additional 587,744 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,544,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,801,000 after buying an additional 781,029 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,960,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,264,000 after buying an additional 700,724 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTI stock opened at $28.58 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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