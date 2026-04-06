Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Director Anne Sheehan Acquires 4,842 Shares

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) Director Anne Sheehan purchased 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.86 per share, for a total transaction of $222,054.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 34,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,209.46. The trade was a 16.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

VSCO traded up $2.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.25. 2,496,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,306. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $66.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.26.

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Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $617,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 311,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 39,356 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 362.1% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 66,144 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 11.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 398,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after buying an additional 40,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VSCO shares. UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $45.00 price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

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Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

Further Reading

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