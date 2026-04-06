VerusCoin Price Reaches $0.74 on Major Exchanges (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. VerusCoin has a market cap of $59.30 million and $992.88 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,899.33 or 1.00232100 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was May 20th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 83,540,184 coins and its circulating supply is 80,148,762 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.verus.io. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. Verus has a current supply of 83,540,184 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Verus is 0.7117487 USD and is up 3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $838.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.verus.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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