Venus Price Hits $2.71 on Top Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Venus has a total market capitalization of $44.40 million and $10.25 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Venus has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Venus token can now be bought for about $2.71 or 0.00003903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,491.61 or 0.99971235 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Venus
Venus was first traded on November 20th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,366,222 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Venus is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io.
Venus Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
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