Vaulta (A) Price Hits $0.0802 on Top Exchanges

Vaulta (A) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Vaulta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vaulta has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Vaulta has a total market capitalization of $125.28 million and $10.71 million worth of Vaulta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,829.46 or 1.00422484 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Vaulta Profile

Vaulta launched on May 11th, 2025. Vaulta’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,570,047 coins. Vaulta’s official message board is www.vaulta.com/resources. Vaulta’s official website is www.vaulta.com. The Reddit community for Vaulta is https://reddit.com/r/vaulta and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vaulta’s official Twitter account is @vaulta_.

Buying and Selling Vaulta

According to CryptoCompare, “Vaulta (A) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Vaulta has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 1,633,263,774.0367 in circulation. The last known price of Vaulta is 0.07900225 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $10,303,559.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vaulta.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vaulta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vaulta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vaulta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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