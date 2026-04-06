Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Sells 43,407 Shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL trimmed its position in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,407 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.54% of Perdoceo Education worth $13,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

PRDO opened at $37.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.59. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $211.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.95 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Perdoceo Education has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 36,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $1,188,542.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 68,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,788.75. This trade represents a 34.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 4,387 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $160,783.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 347,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,753,503.65. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 176,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,127,875 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRDO

About Perdoceo Education

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) is a for-profit postsecondary education provider offering certificate, associate, bachelor’s and master’s degree programs. The company operates primarily through two brand platforms—Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University—delivering career-focused education both on campus and online. These programs span fields such as business, information technology, healthcare and criminal justice, targeting working adults seeking to advance or pivot their careers.

With headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois, Perdoceo serves students across the United States and internationally through its online offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.