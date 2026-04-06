Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases New Position in Blue Bird Corporation $BLBD

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 189,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.60% of Blue Bird at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 30.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 10,028.6% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Blue Bird

In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $239,346.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,709.90. This trade represents a 8.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Sanfrey sold 5,192 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $303,939.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 39,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,703.94. This represents a 11.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Shares of BLBD opened at $58.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.40. Blue Bird Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $62.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 57.60% and a net margin of 8.65%.The firm had revenue of $333.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLBD. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Blue Bird from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLBD

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) is a leading manufacturer of buses and mass transportation vehicles headquartered in Fort Valley, Georgia. The company’s core business encompasses the design, engineering, and production of school buses and activity buses, with a product lineup that includes conventional (Type C) models, transit-style (Type D) models and specialty configurations for special-needs and activity transport. In recent years, Blue Bird has expanded its offerings to include zero-emission electric school buses, reflecting its commitment to advanced propulsion technologies and environmental sustainability.

Established in 1927, Blue Bird has built a legacy of safety and reliability in student transportation.

Further Reading

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