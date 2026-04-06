Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $13.40 Million Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 1,582.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,535 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.28% of Cousins Properties worth $13,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,668,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,036,000 after buying an additional 132,479 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,501,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 189,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 44,066 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 477,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,819,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 40.7% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,759,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,881,000 after acquiring an additional 797,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

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Cousins Properties Price Performance

CUZ stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 93.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $30.81.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The company had revenue of $255.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.18 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 4.08%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.870-2.970 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 533.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUZ. Weiss Ratings cut Cousins Properties from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 target price on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cousins Properties

About Cousins Properties

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

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