Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $12.17 Million Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,021,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700,130 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of Grab worth $12,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 162,500.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 70.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 98.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRAB has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.80 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.47.

Grab Stock Performance

GRAB opened at $3.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 120.71, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.08 million. Grab had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 7.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grab

In related news, CAO John Pierantoni sold 14,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $53,496.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 569,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,447.36. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Grab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing “super app” across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

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