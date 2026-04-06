Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $10.36 Million Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,357 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.45% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $10,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 253,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 40,871 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 258.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 118,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 85,382 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,082,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $21,991,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $9,293,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $39.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 9.80%.The business had revenue of $187.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 330.43%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership and operation of self-storage properties in the United States. Since its initial public offering in August 2015, NSA has pursued a growth strategy built on strategic acquisitions and partnerships, establishing a diversified portfolio of assets backed by a centralized support platform. The Trust’s model combines the scalability of a national REIT with the local expertise of affiliate operators.

The company’s core business involves providing flexible storage solutions to both individual and commercial customers.

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