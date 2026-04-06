Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Buys New Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. $VSH

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 804,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,306,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.59% of Vishay Intertechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 709.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

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Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 0.1%

VSH opened at $18.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -265.10 and a beta of 1.13. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.The firm had revenue of $800.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently -571.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSH. Argus raised Vishay Intertechnology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

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About Vishay Intertechnology

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company’s portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay’s components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Originally founded in 1962 by Dr.

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