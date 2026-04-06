Traders Purchase High Volume of CF Industries Put Options (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 11,737 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 62% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,250 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CF. Zacks Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings raised CF Industries from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.93.

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Insider Transactions at CF Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $438,704.62. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 31,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,293.68. This trade represents a 10.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 18,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $2,454,658.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 55,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,977.72. The trade was a 24.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,408 shares of company stock worth $9,971,298. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 78.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 396.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in CF Industries by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.72. 690,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.93. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $141.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.11. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.06. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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