Toncoin (TON) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $92.99 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00001773 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $3.06 billion and approximately $92.99 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00009360 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00004622 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,159,150,095 coins and its circulating supply is 2,473,326,365 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency. Toncoin has a current supply of 5,159,082,114.26813675 with 2,473,258,841.23923073 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.25442655 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 865 active market(s) with $79,049,962.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

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