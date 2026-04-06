The Middleby Corporation $MIDD Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,737 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.15% of Middleby worth $10,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Middleby in the second quarter worth $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 23,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Middleby by 135.6% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Middleby during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

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Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $132.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.71. The Middleby Corporation has a 1 year low of $110.82 and a 1 year high of $169.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $334.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a positive return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 7.44%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Middleby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.200-9.360 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.020 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

MIDD has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Middleby from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $187.00 target price on Middleby and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Middleby in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.14.

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Middleby Profile

(Free Report)

Middleby Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of commercial foodservice and food processing equipment. The company designs, engineers and markets a wide range of cooking, baking, refrigeration, warewashing, holding and dispensing solutions. Middleby’s products serve restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, institutional cafeterias, cruise ships and other foodservice operators.

The company’s portfolio spans multiple well-known brands, including Blodgett ovens, TurboChef rapid‐cook ovens, Southbend ranges and broilers, Pitco fryers, and Viking residential and commercial kitchen appliances.

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