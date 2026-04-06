SuperTrust (SUT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $412.69 Thousand

SuperTrust (SUT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. One SuperTrust token can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SuperTrust has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. SuperTrust has a market capitalization of $33.02 million and $412.69 thousand worth of SuperTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,899.33 or 1.00232100 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SuperTrust Profile

SuperTrust’s genesis date was January 28th, 2024. SuperTrust’s total supply is 188,403,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,588,062 tokens. The official message board for SuperTrust is medium.com/@supertrust_official. SuperTrust’s official Twitter account is @supertrust_sut. SuperTrust’s official website is supertrust.club.

Buying and Selling SuperTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperTrust (SUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Polygon platform. SuperTrust has a current supply of 188,403,732. The last known price of SuperTrust is 0.72700369 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $344,172.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://supertrust.club/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

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