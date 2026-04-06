SUNDOG Trading Down 5.6% Over Last Week (SUNDOG)

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. In the last week, SUNDOG has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. SUNDOG has a market cap of $4.83 million and $3.06 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUNDOG token can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,899.33 or 1.00232100 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SUNDOG Token Profile

SUNDOG’s genesis date was August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SUNDOG is www.sundog.meme. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx.

SUNDOG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,420,606 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.00484339 USD and is up 3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $2,719,059.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUNDOG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUNDOG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUNDOG using one of the exchanges listed above.

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