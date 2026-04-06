Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 15,911 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 218% compared to the average volume of 4,998 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4,802.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

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Invesco Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of Invesco stock traded down $1.23 on Monday, reaching $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,224,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,753,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. Invesco has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $29.61.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Invesco had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

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Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IVZ). With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm’s product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

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