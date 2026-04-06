STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.45 and last traded at $36.0640, with a volume of 2990304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $28.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered STMicroelectronics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.93.

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STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.49. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 200.09 and a beta of 1.51.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 19.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,990,874 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $112,782,000 after buying an additional 641,327 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 378.6% during the third quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 620,238 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 490,652 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 38.1% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 337,427 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $9,536,000 after acquiring an additional 93,111 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 43.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 927,695 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after acquiring an additional 280,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at $3,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, formed through the 1987 merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of semiconductor products and solutions that serve multiple end markets worldwide. ST’s offerings span from basic components to integrated systems, emphasizing energy-efficient and high-performance devices for modern electronics.

Product categories include microcontrollers (notably the widely used STM32 family), analog and mixed-signal ICs, power MOSFETs and power-management devices, MEMS and sensors, image sensors, and discrete semiconductors.

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