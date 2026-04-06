SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of SS Innovations International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSII – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $4.73. SS Innovations International shares last traded at $4.4950, with a volume of 13,871 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SS Innovations International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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SS Innovations International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $982.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84.

SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. SS Innovations International had a negative return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 28.54%.

Insider Transactions at SS Innovations International

In other news, CEO Srivastava Sudhir bought 498,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 109,851,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,505,585.67. This trade represents a 0.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy P. Adams purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,197,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,331,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,274,288.98. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 1,300,006 shares of company stock worth $5,196,999 in the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of SS Innovations International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SS Innovations International in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SS Innovations International during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SS Innovations International in the third quarter worth about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SS Innovations International in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of SS Innovations International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $714,000.

SS Innovations International Company Profile

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AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc develops and manufactures medical surgical devices. The company has a research agreement with the University of Central Florida to develop navigation and control technologies with applications in medical robotics. The company was formerly known as AVRA Surgical Microsystems, Inc and changed its name to AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc in November 2015. AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

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